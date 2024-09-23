The Cerebral Valley AI Summit will be on November 20 in San Francisco. The invite-only event features top artificial intelligence startup founders, investors, and executives.

You can apply to attend here.

Together AI CEO Vipul Ved Prakash, Glean CEO Arvind Jain, CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator, and Andreessen Horowitz partner Martin Casado will be joining us as speakers.

We bring together the top artificial intelligence startup founders, investors, and business leaders for a one-day, invite-only event.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, along with Max Child and James Wilsterman, the co-founders of Volley.

We’ve already announced that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Scale CEO Alexandr Wang, and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi will be speaking at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit. We’ll be announcing more speakers over the coming weeks.

You can apply to attend on the Cerebral Valley AI Summit website. If you are interested in sponsoring or have any other questions about the event, email newcomer@newcomer.co.

For this event, we are looking for a few frontier artificial intelligence companies to do exclusive product demos at Cerebral Valley. So if you have some super technically cool feature that you’d like to reveal at Cerebral Valley, reach out.