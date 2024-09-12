I’m thrilled to announce that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Scale CEO Alexandr Wang, and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi will be speaking at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit on Wednesday, November 20, in San Francisco.

You can apply to attend here. Spots are extremely limited.

We will be announcing more speakers in the coming weeks. I’m confident that this will be the strongest roster of speakers and attendees for a Cerebral Valley AI Summit yet.

If you’re an artificial intelligence startup founder, this event is for you. We are looking for CEOs, founders, top investors, and other key business leaders working on foundation models, chips, vector databases, AI-powered applications, open-source models, robotics, self-driving cars, and other novel artificial intelligence-enabled technologies.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, along with Max Child and James Wilsterman, the co-founders of Volley.

We threw the first CVAI in March of last year in Volley’s offices and we were floored by the reception. Ghodsi met MosaicML’s Naveen Rao at the event, triggering a $1.3 billion acquisition.

At our second event last year, Reid Hoffman and Vinod Khosla offered competing views on open source and China. Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman spoke less than a year before Microsoft struck a deal with his company and put him in charge of Microsoft’s AI effort.

At Cerebral Valley New York this year, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel, and Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti grappled with how their public companies are responding to the hype and promise of AI.

While we are so proud of the speakers at our summits, the real draw is our attendees. Every summit we have future speakers in the audience. The summit attracts top AI startup founders, investors, and public company executives as we puzzle through where this AI wave is headed next. Join us.

This year’s one-day event is Wednesday, November 20, in San Francisco. We hope to see you there.

For everyone else, we’ll be covering the summit closely in this newsletter, writing about the key themes and sharing video recordings of everything that happens on stage.