Anthropic’s sensational IPO — the upsized offering priced above its range and popped 30% at the opening, briefly giving the company a market cap of $2 trillion — is unusual in so many ways that it’s hard to know where to start. It’s the biggest initial public offering of all time by a fair margin (including a private placement), easily surpassing SpaceX, but that fact barely rates next to some of its other novel features.