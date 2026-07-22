What does online shopping look like in a world where people authorize agents to spend money on their behalf?

How does banking change now that every consumer has a language model at their fingertips to help them navigate once-unfathomably complicated financial products?

How does money flow in a world where the very payment rails themselves can be imbued with intelligence?

These are some of the questions we’re hoping to answer at our one-day, invite-only Machine Earning AI Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in San Francisco.

Like our Cerebral Valley AI Summits, this event will be attended by top founders, investors, media, and other AI insiders. We’re just going to be really, really obsessive about commerce and finance.

We can announce our first set of speakers, including:

Omer Ismail , founder & CEO of OnePay

Jackie Reses, founder & CEO of Lead Bank

Jack Zhang , founder & CEO of Airwallex

Max Rhodes, founder & CEO of Faire

Founders, investors, and other leaders focused on the intersection of commerce and AI should apply to attend.

Apply to Attend

More speakers and a dedicated set of discussion group leaders will be announced in the coming weeks.

Big thanks to our inaugural sponsors Airwallex and Lead Bank.

If you're interested in sponsoring or talking to us about getting involved, email summits@newcomer.co.

Apply to Attend

Close watchers of Newcomer will know that we’ve taken a winding journey with fintech events. We started off with the Newcomer Banking Summit in 2024, which marked the one-year anniversary of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

Then, in 2025, we took the best elements of that event and hosted the wonderful Breaking the Bank Summit.

This year, we’re leaning into our expertise in artificial intelligence and our enthusiasm for agentic commerce to bring you what will be a fantastic Machine Earning AI Summit.

You won’t want to miss it.