Eric Newcomer with Ali Ghodsi and Naveen Rao at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit

I’m thrilled to announce that we are bringing the Cerebral Valley AI Summit to New York City on Thursday, June 27.

With Cerebral Valley New York, we’re bringing the premiere generative AI conference to the financial capital of the world.

This is our first time hosting a summit in New York. And we’ll be back in San Francisco in November this year.

As always, I’ll be hosting the full-day event with my friends at Volley.

Past Cerebral Valley AI Summit speakers include Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, investor Reid Hoffman, investor Vinod Khosla, Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue, Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei, Quora founder and OpenAI board member Adam D’Angelo, Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov, Writer CEO May Habib, and many more.

Tickets for Cerebral Valley go fast so we wanted to make sure Newcomer’s readers heard about it here first and got a chance to apply for tickets. Spots are limited and we’ve had way more applicants than spots for our previous events.

Apply to Attend

Tickets cost $1,299 if you act soon and pre-register here. Face-value tickets cost $1,599.

Accepted founders can grab a ticket for $149 if they pre-register. Face-value founder tickets are $199.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summits bring together the top artificial intelligence founders, investors, executives, and researchers. If you’re an AI founder, we want you there. Past CVAI summits have spawned fundraising rounds, extensive media coverage, and even a $1.3 billion acquisition. You don’t want to miss out for this opportunity to partner and learn from your rivals, peers, and betters.

We’ll start announcing speakers for Cerebral Valley New York in the next few weeks. We’ve got a great slate in store for you. But just as important are the people that you meet in the audience. Past attendees — just people sitting in the audience — have included public company CEOs, top venture capital firm general partners, and buzzy new startup CEOs. We are thoughtful about who we accept so that everyone you see there is worth a conversation.

I’ll be co-hosting Cerebral Valley New York with Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

For the majority of our readers who can’t make it, our talks will be covered in the newsletter, you’ll find our favorites in your Newcomer podcast feed, and we’ll post the talks to our YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in sponsoring Cerebral Valley New York, email us here.

Cerebral Valley New York replaces our midyear SF summit. We’ll be back in San Francisco in November. We expect this to be a true global generative AI summit with easier access from Europe.

See you in New York.

