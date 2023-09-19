It feels like we’ve had so many years worth of developments in artificial intelligence all crammed into one year.

So why wait another year to host another artificial intelligence conference?

We had so much fun at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in March that we’ve decided to run it back with our second summit Nov. 15 at the SFJAZZ Center.

Apply to Attend Cerebral Valley 2

In March, we had an incredible group of speakers — plus 200 people in the audience that just as easily could have spoken on stage. We’re taking that approach again.

Reid Hoffman, Mustafa Suleyman, Vinod Khosla and many more are speaking.

AI founders that have raised huge rounds recently, like Writer CEO May Habib and Imbue CEO Kanjun Qiu will be on stage.

You might have read in Fortune that Ali Ghodsi and Naveen Rao first met at Cerebral Valley. A few months later, Ghodsi’s Databricks acquired Rao’s MosaicML for a cool $1.3 billion.

I did not get a fee!

But they’re kind enough to come back and talk about it at Cerebral Valley 2.

You can see the speaker list on our website.

We’re now accepting applications to this invite-only event. You can apply here.

Apply to Attend Cerebral Valley 2

Spots are extremely limited but we will do our best to give preference to paid Newcomer subscribers. Tickets cost $1,599. (Founders’ tickets are $299).

I interviewed Emad Mostaque at the first Cerebral Valley AI Summit

Like last time, I’m hosting Cerebral Valley with my good friends at Volley. I planned the first conference with Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman as we were all getting ready to go to my bachelor party. This time, I’ll be coming back from my honeymoon.

We’ve got a swankier space, more cool speakers, and the know-how from our first conference. Not to mention we’ve got plenty of news to talk about.

We’ll certainly debate the role of open source in AI, the H100 chip shortage, which big tech giants are best positioned, how many foundation models can really differentiate themselves, and much more.

I couldn’t be more excited.

If you can’t make it, we’ll be covering the event here in the Newcomer newsletter and on our YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in attending, please apply here. Cerebral Valley is by invitation only. We’d like to encourage startup founders in particular to apply. Last time, tickets went fast so try to get your application in as soon as possible. If you’re accepted and price is an issue, send us an email.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the event and our coverage of it, reach out.

Apply for a ticket or subscribe to follow along.

Here’s to celebrating an absolutely crazy year in AI at the heart of it all — in Cerebral Valley.

Apply to Attend Cerebral Valley 2

Subscribe to Newcomer