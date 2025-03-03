Fintech is back, baby.

With fintech IPOs coming down the pike this year, energy behind stablecoins rising, crypto enthusiasm generally on the upswing, generative AI advances making new categories of fintech applications possible, and regulatory clearcutting in Washington, financial technology startups are again starting to feel the wind behind their sails.

In that light, we’re proud to announce BREAKING THE BANK, Newcomer’s new annual invite-only financial technology summit.

We urge founders, investors, reporters, and other notables in financial technology to apply to attend.

The one-day, 250-person summit will be held on Tuesday, May 20, in San Francisco.

Apply to Attend

Zach Perret , founder & CEO, Plaid

Jackie Reses , CEO, Lead Bank

Josh Reeves , founder & CEO, Gusto

Avlok Kohli , CEO, AngelList

Matt Harris , partner, Bain Capital Ventures

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO, Kraken

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, along with our discussion group leaders.

If you apply now and pre-register, tickets are $100 off. That means right now tickets cost $899 and founder tickets cost $99.

If you are just learning about our events, we host the Cerebral Valley AI Summit with our friends at Volley. (You’ll be hearing more from us soon on a mid-year Cerebral Valley AI Summit and our anchor AI summit in San Francisco in November.) Our events have built a reputation for spawning $1 billion+ deals, triggering major public market investments, introducing founders, providing a rich fundraising environment, and offering a comfortable environment to meet sophisticated members of the tech press.

We’re going to bring the same sensibility we bring to Cerebral Valley to BREAKING THE BANK. That means we’ll have a vetted attendee list made up of founders, investors, media, and other key people that you’ll want to meet. The event will be hosted by me, Eric Newcomer.

Last year, we hosted the Newcomer Banking Summit, where we reflected on the startup industry’s near-death experience with the Silicon Valley Bank crisis. We heard from senior leaders at banking institutions like J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Silicon Valley Bank, Citizens, and Stifel. And we saw the excitement around fintech banking upstarts like Rho, Mercury, and Lead Bank. This year, we’re transforming that gathering into a full-fledged financial technology summit.

Here’s one of our favorite talks from last year’s summit — and also the origin of our conference name (thanks Matt!)

We’re so excited with what we’ve got in store with BREAKING THE BANK. I know that the fintech industry is not without its events, but this will be the most founder-dense gathering in financial technology this year. You won’t want to miss it.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or talking to us about how to get involved, email newcomer@newcomer.co.