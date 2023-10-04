We’re racing to get ready for the 2nd Cerebral Valley AI Summit on Nov. 15 at the SFJazz Center.

I’m thrilled to announce that Waymo Co-Chief Executive Officer Dmitri Dolgov is slated to speak. We’re also happy to share that Monte Carlo CEO Barr Moses will be on stage alongside Snorkel AI CEO Alex Ratner.

They won’t be our last additions to the conference.

They join a lineup of key startup leaders and investors in artificial intelligence. We’ve already told you that Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Inflection and co-founder of DeepMind, will be speaking along with iconic investors Vinod Khosla and Reid Hoffman.

Our speakers are raising vast sums of money. Kanjun Qiu’s Imbue announced it had raised $200 million just last month. May Habib’s Writer raised $100 million. Chris Lattner’s Modular landed a cool $100 million.

You can see the full roster here.

Cerebral Valley is a conference for artificial intelligence insiders. This is the second iteration that I’m hosting with Volley, the AI voice games company, headed by my good friends Max Child and James Wilsterman.

It’s an opportunity to meet with a highly curated group of startup founders, investors, and other key players in the business of artificial intelligence.

If you can't make it — we'll be covering what the speakers say in this newsletter and on the podcast.

Max, James, and I are going to publish a limited six episode series about artificial intelligence leading up to Cerebral Valley. We’ve been having a lot of fun setting the stage for what will be, I truly believe, the capstone for an absolutely crazy year in AI.

If you haven’t read it yet by the way, make sure to check out Insider’s nice coverage of Cerebral Valley. They called it “the AI conference that spawned a $1.3 billion deal.”

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi and MosaicML founder Naveen Rao will be on stage at Cerebral Valley 2. I’m excited to hear what they have to say.

My conversation with Replit CEO Amjad Masad & Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue from our first conference in March