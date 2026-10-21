MVP Ventures, an investor in three of Palmer Luckey’s startups, is in talks to raise $100 million to increase its stake in its best-performing companies, according to a source with knowledge and a presentation seen by Newcomer.

MVP, a five-year-old firm that has raised two venture funds, isn’t well-known in Silion Valley, but it holds early — albeit small — positions in defense technology firm Anduril, financial services firm Erebor, and gaming venture ModRetro, all of which were set up by Luckey. Other bets include AI-training startup Turing, voice AI firm Wispr Flow, and rocket-launch startup Stoke Space.