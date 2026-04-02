We’re a month away from the Cerebral Valley Voice Summit, and our agenda is filling up with voice AI leaders.

We’re bringing together the top founders building AI voice applications and infrastructure, along with leading venture capitalists, members of the media, and other AI notables.

Big things happen at our Cerebral Valley AI Summits: Databricks bought MosaicML for $1.3 billion after Ali Ghodsi met Naveen Rao at our first Cerebral Valley AI Summit. Suno’s $250M Series C began at our Cerebral Valley AI Summit.

Apply to attend now and see if you can get your startup’s name added to our highlight list.

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Today we’re announcing 8 new speakers:

Russ d’Sa, founder & CEO, LiveKit

Scott Stephenson, founder & CEO, Deepgram

Karan Goel, founder & CEO, Cartesia

Olivia Moore, partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Jeff Liu, founder & co-CEO, Assort Health

Justin Uberti, head of realtime AI, OpenAI

Grace Isford , partner, Lux Capital

Tanay Kothari, founder & CEO, Wispr Flow

We’ve already announced a bunch of big-name speakers, including Sierra’s Bret Taylor, Runway’s Anastasis Germanidis, AssemblyAI’s Dylan Fox, Abridge’s Shiv Rao, and Emergence Capital’s Jake Saper.

Today, we’re also excited to announce our first batch of discussion group leaders. These breakout sessions have become a highlight of our summits where attendees participate in curated conversations.

The founders and investors leading these discussions include:

Alex Levin , founder and CEO, Regal

Connor Zwick , founder and CEO, Speak

Lily Clifford , founder and CEO, Rime

Jeremy Kaufmann , partner, Scale Venture Partners

Morgan Blumberg , partner, M13

Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO, ASAPP

Finally, we’re thrilled to have Baseten joining as a sponsor. They’re joining Felicis and a few sponsors still to be announced.

We’re hosting a dinner with CTOs of top voice AI companies ahead of the summit with Baseten, and a speakers’ dinner after the summit with Felicis.

We still have a few sponsorships available, so if you’re interested, reach out to riley@newcomer.co.

If you want to attend the summit on the next great interface shift, spots are filling fast. Apply now for a chance to secure a seat.

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