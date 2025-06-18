Paid subscribers get access to a table with the top venture AI roll-ups at the bottom of this post in addition to our in-depth reporting on deal activity.

Subscribe to read the full story and see our reporting on the key AI roll-ups.

The AI roll-up has officially gone mainstream.

Large VC firms like General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, and 8VC are increasingly running the private equity playbook of buying legacy businesses and trying to improve their performance. The special sauce is AI, these investors believe, and half-a-dozen top-tier firms have now backed efforts to combine established companies in the same market and supercharge them with artificial intelligence.

We’ve got fresh details on General Catalyst’s AI roll-up strategy, as well as some previously unreported deals by Slow Ventures and 8VC. Healthcare is one of the richest targets for the approach, with accounting, insurance, and customer service close behind, though manufacturing companies are increasingly in the mix too.