Silicon Valley prides itself on its ability to see the future coming into shape before it materializes for the rest of the world.

So as the year wraps up, I reached out to some Silicon Valley notables (mostly over text message) to get their predictions for 2024.

Generally people are bullish that we’ll see further progress in artificial intelligence — and even larger funding rounds. But there’s a lot of debate about which AI businesses exactly will fair the best and who is going to get swamped by the tech giants.

Tensions with China could spark an effort to invest in alternate supply chains.

The Presidential election will loom large in 2024, potentially shaping tech businesses that are increasingly trying to sell to the government. We just saw Andreessen Horowitz announce that it’s going to wade into campaigns by throwing its weight behind candidates who oppose onerous tech regulations. Ben Horowitz wrote, “We are non-partisan, one issue voters: If a candidate supports an optimistic technology-enabled future, we are for them. If they want to choke off important technologies, we are against them.”

Here’s a look at how some of the top tech minds think the world is going to be different in 2024:

Garry Tan, President Y Combinator