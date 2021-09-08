Dead Cat Episode 3: Liz Jarvis-Shean

Listen on Apple , Spotify , or Anchor .

Liz Jarvis-Shean has handled communications with the media from the crucibles of both the tech and political worlds. We talked about her time at Tesla just as Elon Musk was finding his voice and going through and around the press. She reflected on her time with the Obama presidential campaigns, feeding opposition research to media about Sarah Palin and Mitt Romney. And we debated whether the media has become too critical of tech, particularly from the vantage point of her current role as the vice president of communications and policy at DoorDash.

Listen on Apple

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Anchor